This is the first of series of letters I wish to share with the people of Belknap County.
I took office in January 2021. Since assuming the important responsibility of being sheriff, I implemented some of the visions I shared during my 2016 and 2020 campaigns. I began with making the office more transparent, accessible and accountable. How did my team accomplish this? Well, we share our accomplishments on social media, directly with the public, and at community events. Being involved and connected with the community shows our commitment to being accessible to serve the community. I challenged our staff to be more accessible and involved. We have increased patrol visibility, having our deputies on patrol and being an invaluable asset to promote safety and well-being in the county. Overall accountability is continuously being improved through information sharing with the community. Transparency with all budgetary information with explanations of expenditures is also shared public meetings. I am always available to the public.
Accessibility and transparency within my department is paramount to my mission as Sheriff. This has allowed community connections to grow and institutes a more community-involved sheriff’s office. I have instituted small and effective improvement in the operations. Some of these include arranging an evening deputy to extend office hours. The warrant deputy is reassigned back in Belknap County from his partnership with the U.S. Marshals, this allows more attention on local warrants. The sheriff’s office continually offers the services of our well-trained staff to assist and provide mutual aid to the communities we serve. I am deeply committed to continue to promote professional and personal growth within the office. Furthermore, to be able to provide the most efficient and effective sheriff's office.
