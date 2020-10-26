To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to have served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Belknap County for many years under several sheriffs. After my retirement I was fortunate enough to be able to serve as a member of the Belknap County Delegation representing the towns of Meredith and Gilford. I am also grateful to have been selected to serve as a Belknap County Commissioner. During my years serving on the Delegation and as County Commissioner I got to know Bill Wright.
I was able to get to know Deputy Wright and learn what type of person he is. I am encouraging voters to cast your vote for Bill Wright. He has demonstrated that he has the integrity to be Sheriff and a demonstrated commitment to his law enforcement career. Those that know me know that I believe that county government needs to be very protective of taxpayer dollars. I know that Bill concurs with that mindset.
In closing I want to thank all members of law enforcement for the work they do and a special thank you to the men and women of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and the Belknap County Department of Corrections.
Please Vote,
Steven Nedeau
Meredith, NH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.