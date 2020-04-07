To The Daily Sun,
My husband, Bill Zeckhausen, died a week ago at Lakes Region General Hospital. Because of the coming COVID-19 virus, certain wards were locked down to visitors, and after being together for 63 years, there was a week when I thought I would never see him again. Thankfully, he was moved to a ward where I was able be with him and hold his hand as he died. The hospital’s mission includes quality care, but also compassion. I experienced that compassion firsthand, for which I’m eternally grateful.
I want to thank the nurses, doctors and staff who worked with Bill during his last days. Dr. Suarez and Dr. Crosby were incredibly compassionate and helpful as we talked with our adult children about his care and the decisions that needed to be made. The nursing staff were generous, reading to Bill letters from his daughter that she had written in preparation for his eulogy. The nurses also showed him videos, made by family members. The readings and videos lifted his spirits in those lonely days.
I’m deeply saddened by the need to furlough half of the staff, and I fear some of our caregivers were among them. I also think, in the coming days of the coronavirus pandemic, how many people will be deprived of being with their loved ones at the end. These are indeed sad times.
Barbara Zeckhasen
Laconia
