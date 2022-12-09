With a vote of 4-1 at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Moultonborough School Board voted to go ahead with a giant electronic message board to replace its current sign at Blake Road. At 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the school auditorium, they will vote on the final sign.
Despite significant community opposition to an electronic message board, the school district will use RSA 674:54 (governmental use of property) to circumvent the town’s sign ordinance and the community’s wishes as embodied in our zoning ordinance in order to have its way.
Questions:
The planning board meeting on July 13 resulted in extensive public input against the proposed EMB, focusing on concerns about traffic and safety, zoning regulations, and aesthetics. Did all of the school board members watch this meeting and read the minutes and letters submitted for that hearing? Why were none of these concerns discussed at any of the subsequent school board meetings?
At the Nov. 7 meeting, the school board had not discussed the sign with the police department. Has that happened?
The town has a Code Red system for emergency communications that go to everyone's home and smartphone who wishes. We don't need the EMB.
The community has made clear with multiple votes and our zoning ordinance that electronic signs are not desired in our town. Electronic signs and internally illuminated signs are specifically prohibited in the Village Center Overlay District established at Town Meeting in 2017. These are the rules that everyone else must follow. Why is the school board completely ignoring the will of the townspeople?
I would love to see the rest of the school board join Kathy Garry in a "no" vote for this sign, and show respect for our community
