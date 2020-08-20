To The Daily Sun,
We are all experiencing fear, frustration, uncertainty and financial concern due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to combat that fear, we need a strong leader to protect New Hampshire citizens and build a stronger economy from the aftermaths of this crisis. New Hampshire will bounce back from this, but it is time to vote for stronger leadership for a safer New Hampshire.
Our current governor recently ordered face coverings for events with over 100 people, but not for gatherings under 100. This virus doesn’t care whether there are 100 people or just two. It only needs a willing participant to stand close to another individual and breathe, laugh, sing or simply carry on a conversation. Face coverings, as well as practicing social distancing especially in confined spaces, helps lower the risk of spreading the virus from a sick individual or simply an individual who is presymptomatic or asymptomatic. A statewide mandate would protect all citizens whether you attend an outdoor event, patronize a business or have to purchase a stamp at the post office.
Senator Feltes would implement such a mandate. It is common sense and one simple step we all can do to protect each other.
Please do your part and protect yourself and your neighbor and vote for a true leader in this fight against COVID-19. Senator Feltes would put Granite State residents first and require face coverings for a safer New Hampshire.
Brenda Olson
New Hampton
