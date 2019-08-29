To The Daily Sun,
Again, a ridiculously awesome picture — Tom Fiedler's spider web in Wednesday edition. How he got this shot, and how big is that thing. I am in awe. My first thought was tinsel on a Christmas Tree. I think it is a great photo.
Thank you again for keeping it real with these pictures you publish. Love it.
Ann Terlizzi
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.