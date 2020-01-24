To The Daily Sun,
My hobby for decades has been following national politics. Especially enjoyable for me has been being able to attend meet-and-greets with the many presidential candidates who come to New Hampshire during every presidential election cycle. I supported Donald Trump in 2016, but have since become totally disenchanted with him, his behavior, and his incessant tweets.
The first time I saw Andrew Yang was at the Common Man Inn in Plymouth in March 2019. What initially struck me about him was I realized he was actually answering people’s questions. No canned answers, no political jargon, just direct answers in plain English. That is totally out of the norm for politicians on the campaign trail. Until this year, I have never been moved to volunteer to work for, or to make a contribution to, any candidate. But after hearing and seeing Andrew, I knew right then and there that he was someone very special who was deserving of my help and support.
His campaign style is always extremely positive. He never makes a derogatory remark about any other candidate or their policies. He focuses on the issues facing America and exactly how he would go about solving them. He has taken a position on over 125 issues. They can all be found on his website, Yang2020.com.
He believes our economy is not really as strong and healthy as claimed by President Trump. It is good for the wealthy, but not for the middle- or low-income folks. Most families are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Most could not afford to pay an unexpected $500 bill. Depression is rampant and suicides and drug use are at their highest levels in history. Stress levels are at an all-time high. Our life expectancy has been declining for the last 3 years. Something needs to change. We need to bring America back.
His major platform is the Freedom Dividend, where every U.S. citizen who is not in prison and is aged 18 or over could opt into the program and receive $1,000 a month for life. No strings attached. This idea is not a new one. It was first discussed by our country’s founding fathers. It was championed by Martin Luther King. Under President Nixon, it actually passed the House twice in 1971.
If passed, the Freedom Dividend would be a game-changer for millions of families. It would be the beginning of a Trickle Up economy and create over 2 million new jobs. Just as important, it can be accomplished with no increase to the federal deficit. You can check this out on Andrew’s website, Yang2020.com, for complete explanation. Please take a few minutes to look over Andrew’s policy positions on other issues and consider voting for him in the Feb. 11 Democratic Primary.
Gene Bishop
Ashland
