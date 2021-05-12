To The Daily Sun,
Article 1 of Sanbornton's Town Meeting Warrant for our upcoming Saturday meeting (polls open at 10 a.m.) is about "borrowing for construction of a new town office building, construction of an access drive, and renovation of the current Town Office building to become the Sanbornton Police Station." It is recommended by the Selectmen, and recommended by the Budget Committee unanimously". Bonnet, Page, and Stone know how to deliver and stay on budget, and are a regular choice for municipal facility construction. Our police need a safe and secure space, not crowded in with our fire department. It is cost-effective to do this now; now is the best time to borrow. Putting off this construction and renovation doesn't make it less expensive, and makes no sense.
Nobody likes to pay more taxes, but the nagging problems with safety, liability, access and efficiency will not be responsibly put behind us until we collectively step up and solve them.
Andrew Sanborn
Sanbornton
