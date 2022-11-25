To The Daily Sun,

The mainstream media constantly gives “fake news,” and millions (unfortunately) believe it. Frighten the youth with abortion lies. Another example: Don Bolduc if elected senator was going to end Social Security. He said with Congress’ radical spending, Social Security won’t be able to sustain itself and eventually would go bankrupt. This has been known for years. It’s exacerbated by Joe Biden’s radical spending as if money was going out of style. Even so, Bolduc would be one senator out of 100 and couldn’t possibly have the authority to kill Social Security. But that’s from someone who thinks for themself and uses common sense.

