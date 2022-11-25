The mainstream media constantly gives “fake news,” and millions (unfortunately) believe it. Frighten the youth with abortion lies. Another example: Don Bolduc if elected senator was going to end Social Security. He said with Congress’ radical spending, Social Security won’t be able to sustain itself and eventually would go bankrupt. This has been known for years. It’s exacerbated by Joe Biden’s radical spending as if money was going out of style. Even so, Bolduc would be one senator out of 100 and couldn’t possibly have the authority to kill Social Security. But that’s from someone who thinks for themself and uses common sense.
It’s also another Democratic lie to scare the older population. Especially those who forgot Barack Obama said if you’re older and get sick you should just die gracefully. That's completely disgraceful. A high school criminal shouldn't receive preferential treatment over someone who’s crime-free and worked hard for over 30 years. America's made up of individuals, we’re not a bunch of mind-numbed robots that Democrats count on to do whatever those in Congress order them to do. Dr. Anthony Fauci made over $5 million on the COVID scam. Biden's spent over $91 trillion and he’s not even close to being done. Funding Ukraine is another Washington scam. Giving millions to other countries to “counter climate change” is more wasteful spending. The MSM says Biden legitimately won the 2020 election — another untruth. In the midterms Pennsylvania voted for a senator who had a stroke and can’t put two words together coherently, plus a deceased congressman. They allow early voting still with no ID. Republicans won the House, let’s hope and pray they do their jobs and keep the USA the two-party system it’s meant to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.