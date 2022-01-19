To The Daily Sun,
A year passed since we tried to ensure only legitimate votes counted — to call it an “insurrection” is a complete fallacy only to harm President Donald Trump. There was one death, a Black cop shot an unarmed ex-military white woman and was given no trial, nothing. If the opposite happened, she’d be prosecuted and in prison now, no parole. This isolated incident lasted a few hours — BLM and Antifa riots in summer 2020 took over six blocks in Seattle, arson, billions of dollars in destruction, robbery, assaults, and many deaths lasted seven months.
President Joe Biden doesn’t have the power to force private citizens to get vaccinated for COVID. OSHA doesn’t have that authority either. This so-called “mandate” is a lawless, tyrannical abuse of power. Democrats are trying to destroy our Republic. America is a free country made up of individuals.
Big COVID vaccine and test producing pharmaceutical companies are in love with Democrats and making money. To them COVID should and never will be deemed as it really is: a virus that’s less severe than the flu. We knew this in June 2020 when the pandemic as we knew it for three months was over. To Democrats, it'll never be over. They got a taste of absolute power using fear to convince 90% of Americans wearing face diapers meant something, when it does ZERO. Getting vaccinated with numerous booster shots weakens the immune system which is what fights against viruses. This is why vaccinated people are dying from COVID. New York City schools are closed again promoting child abuse of the worst kind.
Why food shortages? Biden's in bed with China who gave the world COVID — nearly everything we import from China who won’t be held accountable. They’re taking advantage of us because a weak, confused president, who only makes harmful decisions for Americans, is the leader of the free world. Biden killed the Keystone pipeline so we all pay dollars more for gas, but gave Russia the okay to keep theirs flowing. Then he’s begging OPEC for his mistake. The vaccine mandate is destroying Americans, the FDA hasn’t had time to approve it. It’s NEVER been about safety. Biden said he was “going to shut down this virus.” Seriously? That’s like saying a snowstorm’s hitting New Hampshire, let’s put up a big net in the sky so the snow doesn’t hit the ground. The federal government can do nothing about this virus, so why does Biden continue to push for vaccinations? More than twice as many people have died since we got the vaccinations than before we had them. Get vaccinated or lose your job, over two million Americans were stranded at airports due to airline staff shortages — not from COVID, from independent thinking employees who refuse to get vaccinated when the virus still spreads, infects and kills those who’ve been vaccinated. Pray for Americans to withstand three more years of this utter destruction and hatred of America.
Alison James
Laconia
