I'd like to know who's running this town, the mayor and the city council, or the people at the Belknap Mill? Because the cops keep coming up with new laws and new city rules. They come down to the gazebo in the park and I am sick of it.
You know, I don't think the city is run by the mayor and the city council. I think the city is run by the people over at the Belknap Mill. The cops are out of control, it's like the homeless can't even walk to the store without a cop following them or watching them. It's really sad, it's like we're treated like fleas on a dog, but I guess if you have money in this town you get treated like a king, but when you've got little or no money, get treated like crap, because the more money you have in this town, the more rights you have.
The less money you have, I guess you have no rights. Well, you know what, the Belknap Mill runs this town, not the mayor and city council, because if they did, the mayor will get a hold of me after the messages I left on his phone and talk to me, because I am getting tired of me and the other homeless people getting treated like crap. We did nothing wrong other than being homeless, we didn't choose this. We do have incomes, we just can't afford the high rents that these landlords are charging. The city needs to find ways to help us instead of harassing us and putting us down, you know, like take those cameras down off the light.
