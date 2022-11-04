As the outgoing Laconia School Board’s chairperson, I read, with interest, the article on the three School Board Members running for the Ward 2 and Ward 3 seats. While it seems like these are three good people, dedicated to the children and families of Laconia, I feel compelled to offer a different perspective.
Laura Dunn and Dawn Johnson have made this last year as difficult as I could have imagined, for our board, our schools, and our community. The board has spent countless hours in drawn-out meetings with Dunn and Johnson blocking and filibustering most topics that the superintendent has brought to us for discussion and action.
That people can have differences of opinion and truly take opposite positions is normal and healthy for a political body. However, when it became clear that just blocking and creating chaos or advancing personal agendas was the goal, this became a frustrating and exhausting process for me, other board members, and members of the school community as a result of the tactics of Dunn and Johnson.
On Nov. 8, I hope the good people of Laconia will elect Kelley Gaspa-Caravona in Ward 2 and Karin Salome in Ward 3 so that our school board can get back to real and important decisions involving our students and families.
