To The Daily Sun:
Why is it that when a bill in the NH Legislature is pro-student, all we hear is the alarmist pig-squeal to vote against it and “take my word for it, it is bad”? The writer on 2/10 gave why he is against it, but did a gross disservice in his diatribe: he failed to provide the wording of the bill itself so the readers, good intelligent folks, could make up their own mind. Here is a link to HB20’s actual wording: https://tinyurl.com/lg7vcfhx
I could not find anything in the wording of the bill that warrants the outrage. Is it intended to take children out of public schools? I don’t think so. Is it intended to give students an equal footing for getting a sound educations? I think so.
In rereading the anti-HB20 letter, I need to draw attention to number 3 in the writer’s presentation; “3. Competition for public schools will be nonexistent because it will flow to the private school market – which will immediately raise pricing for private schools, leaving only the most financially challenged families with children being left in the public schools.” And then he descends into emotive visualization as a psychological terrorism exercise. I find nothing in the wording of this bill that excludes those financially challenged from participating in the EFA. Here is the wording on eligibility from HB20 from the bill: "VI. 'Eligible student' means a resident of this state who is eligible to enroll in a public elementary or secondary school including;
(a) A student currently attending a New Hampshire school that is remote or hybrid;
(b) A student currently assigned to a New Hampshire public school with assessment proficiency below 40 percent;
(c) A student currently attending a New Hampshire public school, including a chartered public school, public academy, or nonpublic school;
(d) A kindergarten or first grade student; or
(e) A sibling of a student with an education freedom account."
So how does this marginalize the financially challenged if they are residents of NH and eligible to enroll in public schools? And if public schools are on a par with other education, why might there not be one pubic school that a student would rather go to than the one s/he is in? The writer is basically saying that all public schools are sub-par, and then falsely claims that the only ones who will be “stuck” in them are the ones who cannot afford to go to a private school.
Take the time, folks, to READ the bill https://tinyurl.com/lg7vcfhx Read it out loud, a couple of times if you need to, and see if you do not see what I see in it; a chance for children – all NH children, especially those who cannot otherwise afford to go to a private school – to go to a school that provides them with the education they are seeking.
A.C.R. Piper
Plymouth
