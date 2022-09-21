replittlefield
According to USAFacts.org, 1.12% of births in the U.S. are to mothers under the age of 18 as of 2020. In 2020, there were 1,765 reported births to mothers between the ages of 10 and 14, according to another source.
Compared to abortions for all of the other reasons in New Hampshire and nation-wide, procedures due to rape and incest are rare no matter how you look at the situation. As a parent of two daughters, I would have voted another way if the state had an established and documented problem in that area. Contrary to popular belief, legislating is done right when facts outweigh emotions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.