Nineteenth-century French politician Alexandre Auguste Ledru-Rollin is remembered for only one thing, but that's more than will be said for most of us. "There go my people," history records that he mused at one point. "I must find out where they are going so I can lead them."

This was called to mind by Rep. Ilhan Omar's sudden flurry of newfound criticism of the Iranian regime, a regime that has been fundamentally, pervasively oppressive for decades but has not seemed to interest Omar or her colleagues on America's far left until recently. "There is no morality in oppressing women," Omar tweeted as Iranians took to their streets to protest the murder of young Iranians by their government and were murdered in turn. "There is no morality in forcing people to participate in a religion they don't want to."

