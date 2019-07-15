Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, I wrote that he got elected because people were fed up with politicians ... and he wasn’t a politician. Since that time, our country has been undergoing an internal destruction like we have never before seen. And it’s getting worse as it’s feeding on itself.
To begin, we have never had a losing party or individual form a “resistance” to the results of a bona fide election. Yes, in the past there may have been some disagreements and even a protest or two, but never a situation as what we have been experiencing since November of 2016. And, believe it or not, at the core of this “resistance” it is not about Donald Trump, it is all about politicians retaining or achieving political power. Deep down, politicians know that step one in a people’s revolt against politicians was the election of Trump, and politicians feel that they must find a way to retain their power. Their answer is to blame Trump! Get Trump! Destroy Trump! Make Trump the issue so that the people exercise their displeasure against him, and not them, the professional politicians.
Following that election day, we have watched, listened and read what the politicians and their sycophantic press have been saying. They have embarked on a continuing series of obstructions in hopes of preventing him from achieving results that would benefit and satisfy the people.
Immediately after the 2018 mid-term elections, the Congressional Democrat Committee chairmen instituted plans to conduct a wide range of hearings, all designed to obstruct and destroy the President. The fact that the much-hoped-for Mueller Report didn’t find that the President or his campaign had colluded with Russia didn’t deter but accelerated their desire to find something with which to obstruct and, hopefully, destroy his Presidency.
So please, take a few minutes to review these questions and see what answers you can come up with:
• President Obama knew of Russian interference and hacking as early as 2014. Why didn’t he take any action to stop it?
• The Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) e-mail server was hacked by the Russians because Campaign Chairman John Podesta responded to a hacker’s “phishing” request and provided them with his user password. When the hacking was discovered, the DNC refused to allow the FBI to take the server and determine who the hackers were and what they were after. Why?
• When President Trump suggested making a deal with Congressional Democrat leaders on a path to citizenship for dreamers (something wanted by former President Obama), why did Democrat leadership refuse?
• Caravans of immigrants from a number of Central American countries were grouped into thousands and moved to and through Mexico to our borders. Why didn’t anyone, particularly politicians and newspaper people, wonder how poorly educated, financially poor citizens of those countries became organized into groups to trek a couple of thousand miles to our borders? Groups of such magnitude had to be organized — by whom? Who arranged the travel routes? Who provided food and water for the thousands of people? Who provided the directions to the border-crossing sites? Who provided the asylum request instructions? Etc.
• Caravans are continuing, so, clearly, someone or some group is continuing to organize them. You don’t just walk down the street and ask people if they want to walk 2,000 miles to see if you can get into the United States. Who is doing what? And who is paying the organizers? And who is arranging whatever logistics are needed? Where are our “investigative” reporters?
• The organization of the caravans is designed to overwhelm our borders and the facilities we have to process immigrants. Certainly, the organizer(s) must have familiarity with our physical and human resources and our existing immigration laws. In this case, they know enough to know that repeated caravans of thousands can overwhelm our immigration systems, facilities, and judicial processes. There can be no doubt that is the intent of the organizers. Why?
Most people have compassion for those less fortunate, including those who have been enticed into the caravans. However, what we have been going through has not been done because of compassion; it is a political ploy by the organizer(s) who wish to bring harm to this great nation, or perhaps create an issue with which to flog the President.
This country accepts about a million legal immigrants a year. That is more than any other country in the world. We provide more aid to other countries in the world than any other nation. Suggestions like open borders only serve to overwhelm this country to the point of we also are becoming a third-world nation.
It is time to recognize that politicians are not acting in the interests of the people, but in their own self-interest to attain or regain their power. It’s time to measure them on whether they serve the people or themselves, and let them know at the ballot box.
Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. Contact him at bobmeade13@gmail.com.
