DURHAM — University of New Hampshire officials issued a stern warning to students about off-campus partying two days after police say 50 people ignored university coronavirus safety guidelines during an incident in a Main Street apartment.
“It is reckless behavior such as this that will necessitate UNH pivoting back to remote learning only,” Vice Provost Ken Holmes wrote Wednesday in an email to students, which UNH student newspaper The New Hampshire shared on its Twitter account. “In the end, you and your peers will have the final say if we stay together or not.”
The party that prompted the email occurred at 23 Main St. the night of Aug. 23, according to Durham police.
Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said officers responded to 23 Main St. because of a noise complaint at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 24. He said the officers observed underage drinking at the party, leading to the three tenants to be charged with alcohol- and/or noise-related offenses.
For the full story, visit seacoastonline.com/news/20200826/unh-warns-students-after-rsquorecklessrsquo-party-breaks-virus-rules.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative.
