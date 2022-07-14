SEABROOK — State Department of Safety officials and representatives of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are continuing their investigation into Tuesday’s inadvertent activation of a handful of sirens connected to the NextEra Energy Seabrook Station’s emergency notification system, officials said Wednesday.
Upon initial review, nine of the 121 sirens were mistakenly activated by Seabrook Station during regular testing, a process that is required by federal regulations.
NextEra Energy is conducting its own review of the incident, and will be working in partnership with homeland security and emergency management officials to review and ensure any recommended improvements are implemented.
“As soon as we became aware of the siren activation, we took immediate action to confirm and then notify our partners and the public that there was no threat or emergency at the plant,” said Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “The department utilized all available messaging mediums to spread the word as quickly as possible, to include NH Alerts, Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, social media and a press release.”
The WEA system was activated for the specific area along the coastline where individuals initially heard the alarm, according to Harper. Public notification was also sent out via the NH Alerts system. NH Alerts is a free public safety program available to members of the public who sign up at www.readynh.gov to receive notifications specific to Seabrook Station or other alerts.
Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, who lives in Seabrook, said he has “full confidence” in the plant’s safety measures.
“I have been in constant communication with (plant officials), who have indicated that this was a mistake and a comprehensive review will take place,” Quinn said.
“As a 30-year Seabrook resident, I have full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant and the seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency.”
Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
