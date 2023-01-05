Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester with a total of 341 units was approved in December by New Hampshire Housing. They are being funded through the allocation of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, along with other federal and state funding.
The projects are:
Concord: Pembroke Road Apartments (Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC/Brookline Opportunities LLC): New construction of 39 general occupancy two-bedroom units. Of the total units, 31 units will be reserved for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, four units at or below 50% of AMI, and four units at or below 30% of AMI for households participating in the Section 811 PRA program which serves individuals with severe mental illness.
Concord — Sheep Davis Road (CATCH Neighborhood Housing): New construction of 48 general occupancy units (28 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom units). Of the total units, 12 will be market-rate units, seven are for households with incomes at or below 60% of AMI, 17 are for households with incomes at or below 50% of AMI, and 12 units at or below 30% of AMI are for households participating in the Section 811 PRA program.
Hillsborough: Hillsborough Heights (Avanru Development Group): New construction of 42 general occupancy units (24 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom) within walking distance of local employers, medical services, and amenities. Of the total units, 33 will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of area median income, five units for households with incomes at or below 50% of AMI, and four units at or below 30% of AMI are for households participating in the Section 811 PRA program.
Nashua: The Apartments at 249 Main St. — Phase I (NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire): New construction of 45 general occupancy units (19 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom) with a community room and laundry facilities. Of the total units, 21 will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of AMI, nine for households with incomes at or below 50% of AMI, four at or below 30% of AMI are for households participating in the Section 811 PRA program, and 11 units will be market rate.
Nashua: Coliseum Seniors Residence III (Housing Initiatives of New England Corp.): Acquisition and renovation of an existing 101-unit, age-restricted Section 8 property, and new construction of 32 units. All units will be reserved for households with incomes at or below 60% of AMI.
Rochester: Apple Ridge Apartments Phase III (McIntosh Development LLC): New construction of the third and final phase with 34 general occupancy units (18 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom). Of the total units, 25 units are for households with incomes at or below 60% of AMI, six units are for households with incomes at or below 50% of AMI, and three units at or below 30% of AMI are for households participating in the Section 811 PRA program. When this phase is completed, there will be 102 units of workforce housing at Apple Ridge.
