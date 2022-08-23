Simpson family

The Simpson family enjoys a night out at a Boston Celtics game. (Courtesy photo)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the Simpson family raised just over $78,000 as word circulated throughout the community that 8-year-old Gabriel Simpson was killed in the crash, and several of his family members injured.

