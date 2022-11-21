As climate change makes New Hampshire hotter, wetter, and more prone to short-term drought, farmers across the state are finding ways to prepare – and minimize their impact on the changing climate.

Twelve New Hampshire farms have received grants from the state’s 10 Conservation Districts to help make their operations more resilient to climate change.

