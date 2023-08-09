BARTLETT — The body of a woman who was reported missing from Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, Friday was found at the foot of Cathedral Ledge in North Conway on Saturday.
Amy Anderson, 45, was reportedly last seen alive on Friday at around 6:30 a.m. in Sagamore Beach, which is a village in Bourne on Cape Cod Bay.
Bourne police said Anderson’s car, a red 2005 Toyota Camry XLE with license plate number 1GZY 92, was found at Cathedral Ledge State Park by authorities in New Hampshire.
She was confirmed dead at 9:25 p.m. Saturday.
A “Missing Person” poster had been shared by the Bourne police noting that Anderson, had blue eyes and brown hair, weighed 180 pounds and was last seen Aug. 4. It lists phone numbers of her 23-year-son, Anthony Campinha, and her husband, Jeremy Anderson.
“We are heartbroken to relay that Amy has been located and unfortunately has passed away,” the Bourne police said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We have nothing further to release at this time, but will share more info at the appropriate time. Thank you to all who provided assistance in the search and to those that shared this post as well as our law enforcement partners in New Hampshire.”
Campinha thanked investigators for their work. “Amy has been found, and she is in a better place. Thank you to everybody who has been involved, whether sharing the post, word of mouth, sending support, staying vigilant, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Campinha on Facebook.
“I’m incredibly grateful that the community has been so kind during this. Thank you to New Hampshire officials, the Bourne Police Department, and any other municipalities involved. Please do not speculate. An official statement may be released in the future; this is an update from me, personally. Thank you all for your love, kindness, and support.”
Her husband told The Conway Sun on Monday they had been to North Conway before for shopping excursions but they had never gone to Cathedral Ledge and she didn’t know anyone in this area.
“I had a loving wife, and she’s going to be missed by her three children,” Anderson said, adding, “I’m still trying to process everything that’s gone on.”
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
