Kati Preston

Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State, gives Holocaust survivor Kati Preston a hug as a candle-lit procession concludes the annual Kristallnacht Remembrance at The Colonial Theatre in Keene on Wednesday evening. (Hannah Schroeder/Keene Sentinel photo)

Kati Preston lit a candle in The Colonial Theatre Wednesday, during Keene’s annual Kristallnacht Remembrance event, for the Hungarian woman who saved her from Nazis.

To a full theater, Preston described how 28 members of her family died at Auschwitz, leaving her the only survivor. She asked the audience to continue to stand up for democracy and against Nazism.

