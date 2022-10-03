B&P barbershop

Barbers at B&P barbershop in Manchester say they don’t have trouble communicating in English with their clients when it comes to haircut. “It’s the official stuff that is complicated to understand,” said Phillip Paredes, an apprentice at the barbershop. (Gabriela Lozada/New Hampshire Public Radio photo)

Andres Rodriguez owns B&P Barber Shop in the heart of Manchester. Last week, he got a letter from the state licensing office about a problem with one of his apprentice's licenses. He doesn't read English, so to avoid confusion, he took the letter to a notary to translate.

The notary’s office told him his license as an instructor could be in danger. Still, Rodriguez didn’t understand why that could be. He was worried about a possible fine for his business.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.