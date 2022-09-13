Keene State students are wearing masks in class for at least two weeks after the requirement was reinstated following a rise in COVID numbers, while protocol at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge remains unchanged.

Effective this past Thursday, masks must be worn in classroom areas at Keene State, college President Melinda Treadwell announced Wednesday in a message distributed through the campus email system and later posted online. Plans call for the rule to expire Sept. 22 depending on transmission rates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.