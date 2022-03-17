HAMPTON — A local business owner and investor is looking to bring new housing to Route 1, hoping to help revitalize the downtown with 80 to 100 new apartments or condos.
Tom Moulton, who owns the Hampton-based Sleepnet Corporation and De Niro Construction, purchased the empty lot just north of the Old Salt Restaurant and Lamie’s Inn in November. He said he bought the land intent on building something that would benefit the community, rather than something like the storage units that already exist next door.
“To get a town to be more vibrant is to have an active downtown where people live, work and play,” Moulton said. “Maybe we should look at getting people to live downtown.”
To read more, visit seacoastonline.com/story/news/local/2022/03/17/hampton-nh-apartments-condos-proposed-route-1-tom-moulton/7055585001.
