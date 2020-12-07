TILTON — On Pearl Harbor Day, state and federal officials provided remote messages of support for those at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, thanking them for their service and expressing condolences for residents who have died of COVID-19.
Commandant Margaret LaBrecque didn’t return calls for comment Monday, but in a Facebook post on Thursday, she said that 21 residents of the home had died, and 45 others were fighting the disease. A total of 41 staff members had active cases and 25 have recovered.
On Monday, the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen mentioned the toll COVID-19 has taken at the home over the last month.
“This has been an incredibly difficult time for you and the staff at the veterans home and I know everyone is working extremely hard to respond to this outbreak,” Shaheen said.
“I wish I could be with all of you in person to recognize this solemn day and to pray tribute to the brave souls we lost at Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.”
Sen. Maggie Hassen also acknowledged the impact of the virus on the veterans home.
“Please know that I am praying for everyone that is fighting to recover from this virus as well as the friends and loved ones of those we have lost,” Hassen said.
LaBrecque said in her Facebook post that six veterans have recovered from the disease.
She said an infectious disease specialist has made additional recommendations for reducing transmission of the virus, including improving sterile environments by removing books, puzzles, and other items with porous surfaces.
LaBrecque said temporary employees have been brought in with the help of state and federal officials, but more staff is being sought including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses as well as people to fill non-clinical positions in laundry, maintenance, security and food service.
As we work around the clock to end this outbreak, we sincerely appreciate your positive thoughts and prayers,” she said.
