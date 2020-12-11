TILTON — An infection control team from the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department is examining why COVID-19 has hit so hard at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, where more than half of the residents were infected in a month’s time and 33 died.
The experts are among 17 medical personnel the VA has sent to the state-run home, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Practices involving personal protection equipment are one area of potential concern, but the reason for the severity of the outbreak is not clear.
Residents are elderly and many have underlying medical conditions, making them vulnerable. Through the first eight months of the pandemic, no cases were reported.
After the first case on Nov. 10, COVID-19 spread like wildfire.
Margaret LaBrecque, the home’s commandant, said visitation was being restricted, so it’s likely the virus came in through a worker who caught it in the community and didn’t realize it.
Spokesperson Sarah Stanley said Friday 88 residents have tested positive for the disease, of which 18 have recovered, 37 have active cases and 33 have died. A total of 84 staff members tested positive, of which 60 have recovered and 24 have active cases.
When the first case was reported, there were 135 residents and 280 staff.
This has become the second deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in the state, behind only the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, where 39 people died over the summer.
New Hampshire’s congressional delegation sent Sununu a letter on Dec. 4, saying the VA’s team did not identify any serious deficiencies in infection control practices, but did find:
— A lack of fit-testing for N-95 respirators.
— A shortage of housekeeping staff and certain cleaning supplies, such as disinfecting wipes.
— Lags in turnaround time for laboratory processing of COVID-19 tests for residents and employees.
The delegation members also said they have heard concerns from family members over conditions at the home and had specific information from an individual who said:
— Nurses and medical staff are asked to use masks for seven days straight.
— Nurses and medical staff are wearing the same gown in multiple rooms because of limited supply.
— Gloves are wiped down with alcohol between patients rather than being replaced.
Sununu wrote back on Wednesday saying the home has sufficient cleaning supplies and that his office has secured N-95 fit-testing supplies.
He also said the home has two staff members certified in making sure the masks fit and is looking for an additional staff member for this.
Stanley, the home’s spokesperson, said the New Hampshire State Laboratory received a request from Sununu on Dec. 4 to expedite processing of COVID-19 tests from the facility and the turnaround time is now 24 to 48 hours.
Sununu said the home also has access to antigen rapid tests.
“These tests have already proven effective and potentially lifesaving,” he said. “Just this week, a resident was displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and through the use of the antigen test, we were able to diagnose the positive result and immediately get the individual into quarantine to begin treatment.”
He said that in addition to the VA medical personnel, he has activated the National Guard to help with housekeeping and clerical work.
Sununu also addressed the concerns over personal protection equipment.
“The Veterans Home was given 2,000 N-95 masks from the state’s stockpile last week, and Commandant LaBrecque reports they currently do not have a shortage of masks, gloves or gowns,” he said.
Stanley said the home has adequate PPE and the staff is educated regularly on their proper use.
Sununu said the home is following public health guidelines for reusing N-95 masks for five to seven days unless they are soiled.
“NH Veterans Home staff is taking additional precautions by placing a surgical mask over their N-95 mask,” he said.
At a news conference Thursday, Sununu said that in addition to the VA team's review, the state would do an “after-action” assessment.
He praised the staff.
“Hat's off, Commandant Peggy LaBrecque and her staff did just a phenomenal job, and continue to do a phenomenal job,” Sununu said. “They kept COVID out of that facility completely for quite a long time. And as we know, that unfortunately just takes one case of COVID to get into a facility.
“It happens. It can happen in a variety of different ways. And the attack rate on this virus is so severe and so aggressive. We know it can have incredibly negative effects.”
The Republican governor also took a jab at the all-Democrat congressional delegation.
“As we continue to work to bring this serious situation under control, it is unimaginable that anyone would attempt to play politics with this tragedy,” he said. “That is why Granite Staters have been dismayed that some in your party have attempted to leverage this tragedy for partisan political purposes.
“It is not only entirely inappropriate, but it is an unfair attack on the men and women who are working around the clock in the Veterans Home to keep our veterans safe and save lives. This must end and I ask for your leadership in denouncing this behavior.”
