TILTON — Over the last five days, seven more residents have died in the COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, bringing the death toll to 28.
This has become the second deadliest outbreak in the state since the pandemic began, behind only the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, where 39 people died over the summer.
Another 46 residents at the Tilton home have tested positive for COVID-19 and are fighting the disease, while 13 have recovered, said spokeswoman Sarah Stanley. A total of 45 staff members have also tested positive, and 37 have recovered.
Temporary employees have been brought in with the help of state and federal officials, but more are being sought, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses as well as people to fill non-clinical positions in laundry, maintenance, security and food service.
Paul DeHart, the chaplain at the home, said nurses and aids have been showing incredible dedication.
“They form the closest bonds with the residents,” he said. “It’s difficult having to watch people they work for decline, coupled with the fact that so many of our staff have contracted it themselves.
“People have been working double shifts, multiple days in a row.”
DeHart works closely with the residents, including helping with end-of-life prayers.
Employees worry about bringing the virus home.
“You go through every single step of precaution, ensuring your PPE is on right and sanitizing as you should,” he said. “It’s not the kind of situation where you take shortcuts. That’s for sure.”
When he gets home, he immediately takes a shower.
He’s been busy writing condolence letters to relatives.
“I thank them for allowing us the honor and privilege of serving their loved ones,” he said. “I wish them comfort and condolences as they grieve the loss in the coming days and months and offer to help in any way I can.
He has officiated at funerals for some of the residents.
DeHart has worked as a hospice chaplain and realizes the importance of family members being able to say goodbye to dying loved ones.
This has become difficult during the pandemic. A person is at risk of catching the virus when saying a personal farewell to someone with the disease and at the end of life, but the home allows relatives in for this and provides them with a mask, face shield, gloves and gown. No touching is allowed.
The home will also set up a video call for the family.
“The staff here goes as far as the regulations and smart safety will allow while accommodating human needs,” he said.
“It’s emotional on more levels than one. I’m accustomed to consoling family members about to lose loved ones, and that’s hard in any time, but here they are also feeling a danger of the Covid virus.”
One resident with COVID-19, Les Greenleaf, wrote a poem about his situation.
It read in part:
“From my room I lay now weak and alone. Yes staff is here, never am I alone. I have no strength but I do have these words. To again say thank you with these few words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.