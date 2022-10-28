Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The cast of "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" rehearses a scene at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. From left are Hazel Walsh, Molly Moriarty, Adelaide Bemis, Madeline Duncan, Micah Werner, Evelyn Walsh, and Maggie O'Connor. (Adam Drapcho photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

MEREDITH — It’s an inexplicable trick mastered by the best playwrights, writing plays that are somehow able to speak to moments in history yet to come. Such is the case for the two plays that the Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department is opening this week: “Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” and “[title of show].”

“[title of show],” with a cast of teenagers, is a play about a group of people who are writing a play about themselves, as they write and perform the play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.