LACONIA — The universe of fields, forest and marsh at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center on White Oaks Road furnishes more than a break from screen time for children ages 4 through 14. It’s an eye- and mind-opening place for kids to connect with nature and each other, in ways that nurture love and respect for the outdoors — and the creatures and peace within it.

“It teaches them so many different skills,” said Chris Wellens, the center’s camp and school-age program director. “The focus sometimes feels like they’re learning to identify things. It actually teaches them a lot of interpersonal skills and how to make choices. They’re working together, learning together and learning from each other.”  

