LACONIA — This Sunday, Sept. 18, will see the second running of the IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon since it was reincarnated and relocated. The event is attracting 1,400 athletes to test their physical and mental limits as they swim 1.2 miles, bicycle 56 miles and then run 13.1 miles before they cross the finish line on Main Street downtown.

For local residents, the day presents a chance to cheer professional and elite amateur athletes who have a chance to place in the top of their division, or to encourage and celebrate the roughly one-third of the field who are attempting such a feat for the first time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.