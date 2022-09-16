LACONIA — This Sunday, Sept. 18, will see the second running of the IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman triathlon since it was reincarnated and relocated. The event is attracting 1,400 athletes to test their physical and mental limits as they swim 1.2 miles, bicycle 56 miles and then run 13.1 miles before they cross the finish line on Main Street downtown.
For local residents, the day presents a chance to cheer professional and elite amateur athletes who have a chance to place in the top of their division, or to encourage and celebrate the roughly one-third of the field who are attempting such a feat for the first time.
Race organizer Katie Svenson said spectators are welcomed and encouraged to find a spot along the routes, available at ironman.com/im703-timberman-course, to play their own part in the event.
The swim will take place in Lake Opechee starting at 6:45 a.m. After the swim, athletes will transition on their bikes, and head north from Opechee Park, following Parade Road to the Meredith Traffic Circle. They will cycle around the circle and head back down Parade Road through downtown Laconia via Beacon Street West, then continue on Route 106 through Belmont and into Loudon, where they will turn onto some side streets (Currie, North Village and Wales Bridge roads) and head back north on 106. The cycling route will finish by following Beacon Street East to Church Street, then North Main back to Opechee Park, for a transition to the running leg.
The half-marathon route that finishes the Timberman will depart Opechee Park and head to Messer Street, then access the WOW Trail to Elm Street, run through Fairmont, Washington and Jefferson streets in Lakeport before getting back onto Elm, which will take them to Anthony Street and then Parade Road to North Main, back to Opechee Park. Runners will then begin a second lap around Lake Opechee, but this time they’ll turn onto Lexington Drive and run down to Shore Drive, then take Holman Street and Gale Avenue to Pleasant Street, and finally finishing on Main Street.
Svenson said the last athletes will be finishing around 4 p.m., but most will be done around mid-day to early afternoon. To see the first finishers, though, spectators will need to be at the finish line hours earlier. Svenson said she expects the race to be won by someone well before the clock strikes 11 a.m.
“Get there by 10:15 a.m., grab a coffee or a juice, grab a great spot, and get ready to cheer,” she said.
Svenson said she’s excited for the weekend, and to see how the event will continue to grow in coming years.
“It’s wonderful for us when we get to come into a community and work with people who are super supportive and want to help make a great day for the athletes. It’s going to be a great day on Sunday.”
Traffic considerations
The only roads that will be closed completely for the event will be in downtown Laconia, though drivers throughout the region should take the running and bicycling routes into consideration, Svenson said. While vehicular traffic will be permitted along Route 106 and along most of the running course, there might be racers on both sides of the road in some stretches, leading to significantly reduced traffic speeds for drivers. Alternate routes are recommended for drivers who wish to avoid a slowdown.
