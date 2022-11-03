Hunt for voting records

An internet search for the voting records of elected officials doesn’t always show the results you’re looking for. Newspapers used to publish how state legislators voted on amendments and bills — when newspapers contained more pages and had more staff to compile lists.

Now it’s up to voters to research candidates' voting records if they value that information to help make their choice on Election Day.

