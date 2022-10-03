Vigil

Members of the Laconia Human Relations Committee, the police department, the Jewish community, and citizens from around the Lakes Region gathered Sunday for an anti-hate vigil at Opechee Park. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Members of the Laconia Police Department, Human Relations Committee, the Jewish community, and citizens from around the Lakes Region gathered Sunday for an anti-hate vigil at Opechee Park. 

Last week, several trees and a pair of benches in the park were vandalized with red and black spray paint. Among the crude renderings of faces, genitals and words were swastikas, the symbol of Nazi Germany and white supremacy. The source of the crudely painted and carved hate symbols remains to be seen, but for Humans Relations Committee Chair David Stamps, the intent doesn’t matter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.