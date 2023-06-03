Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods, front center, addresses the press in front of the Franklin Police Station Saturday night about an apparent double homicide that occurred on Saturday. Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein stands behind him to his right. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
FRANKLIN — Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods identified the three people killed in Saturday's double homicide-suicide. Nicole Hughes, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter Ariella Bell died from gunshot wounds at their home at 124 Elkins St. Hughes' 5-year-old daughter was also shot in her right arm and suffered a laceration to her back, and is currently being treated at a Massachusetts hospital, according to remarks during a press conference Saturday night.
Police identified Hughes' boyfriend, Jamie Bell, 42, as the primary suspect and began searching for him immediately. He was found dead Saturday.
“He had been seen fleeing the area of 124 Elkins St. on foot. That search led to the earlier release today identifying him and providing photos,” said Woods from in front of the Franklin Police Department Saturday night. “At 5:30 p.m. Mr. Bell was found deceased on the bank of the Merrimack River in Franklin, New Hampshire, in the area of River Street. It appeared at that time he had bled from his neck.”
Woods elaborated, saying although an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, it appears that Bell “died from a self-inflicted cut or incised wound on his neck.”
When asked if Franklin PD was aware of previous domestic incidents or problems between Hughes and Bell, Woods stated, “We can't comment on the past. We’re aware that Mr. Bell and Mrs. Hughes were intimate partners.”
Bell was a felon according to his brother, and had previous arrests for burglary. When asked how Bell was able to get a firearm, Woods said he could “provide no information on that.”
Woods also declined to elaborate when asked if a firearm had been recovered, citing the ongoing homicide investigation.
First responders were initially called to the 124 Elkins St. residence around noon, according to Woods. During the 5-hour-plus hunt for Bell, state police, not the Franklin Police Department, issued updates on their Facebook page.
During the search for Bell, who state police described as “armed and dangerous,” only a portion of Elkins Street and a few side streets were closed. Most of the city was business as usual. When asked if there was a reason so few streets were closed, Police Chief David Goldstein said, “That was basically based on the crime scene.”
“Chief, any message to the public tonight?” asked WMUR’s Hannah Colter. “I know a lot of neighbors in that neighborhood said they were really concerned, as there are a lot of kids in the area.”
“Again, any danger at this point in time obviously is over,” Goldstein said. “The public can go back to its usual behavior.”
