Press Conference

Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods, front center, addresses the press in front of the Franklin Police Station Saturday night about an apparent double homicide that occurred on Saturday. Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein stands behind him to his right. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods identified the three people killed in Saturday's double homicide-suicide. Nicole Hughes, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter Ariella Bell died from gunshot wounds at their home at 124 Elkins St. Hughes' 5-year-old daughter was also shot in her right arm and suffered a laceration to her back, and is currently being treated at a Massachusetts hospital, according to remarks during a press conference Saturday night.

Police identified Hughes' boyfriend, Jamie Bell, 42, as the primary suspect and began searching for him immediately. He was found dead Saturday.

