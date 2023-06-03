FRANKLIN — At least three people are dead after an alleged double homicide-suicide. Jamie Bell, 42, was found deceased after a manhunt Saturday, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In an initial press release, the Attorney General’s Office stated Bell was wanted in connection to two “untimely deaths” on Elkins Street, but did not identify the victims. According to Bell’s family, Bell’s girlfriend and their child are believed to be the victims. Another child was allegedly wounded by Bell and transported for critical care to Boston.

