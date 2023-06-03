On Elkins Street in Franklin, a mix of state and local police vehicles formed a blockade, buttressed by unmarked vehicles driven by armored state troopers Saturday after the apparent shootings of three people. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
FRANKLIN — At least three people are dead after an alleged double homicide-suicide. Jamie Bell, 42, was found deceased after a manhunt Saturday, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
In an initial press release, the Attorney General’s Office stated Bell was wanted in connection to two “untimely deaths” on Elkins Street, but did not identify the victims. According to Bell’s family, Bell’s girlfriend and their child are believed to be the victims. Another child was allegedly wounded by Bell and transported for critical care to Boston.
According to Bell’s brother, Josh Cross, Bell and his girlfriend had been dating for between two and three years.
“This is a big surprise, I never thought this would happen,” Cross said prior to news of his brother’s death. “I’m in shock.”
Cross said he received a call after the alleged killings. The injured victim's status and specific condition remain unconfirmed.
“I heard two things,” Cross said. “I heard she was shot and I heard she was stabbed. I don’t know.”
Bell’s criminal record includes two counts of burglary, among other charges. Cross said his brother had no history of weapons or violence, just drug use. When asked if Bell was allowed to own guns, Cross said, “No. He was a felon.”
Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein directed all inquiries to the Attorney General’s Office. City residents were informed of the situation via community Facebook groups. During the search for Bell, traffic in downtown Franklin was uninhibited. A state police helicopter was seen making slow circles over the city skyline.
On Elkins Street, a mix of state and local police vehicles formed a blockade, buttressed by unmarked vehicles driven by armored state troopers.
Sometime after 5 p.m. Bell was found dead, according to state police.
This act of extreme violence was out of character, according to Cross and others that knew Bell.
“He was very laid back, he always smiled,” said Brandi Robie, Cross’s girlfriend. “He seemed like a genuinely good guy.”
“His brother and him grew up sorta down the road from me,” said Daniel Slate, husband of Bell’s cousin Krystal. “He was a super laid back, pretty calm, collected guy.”
“He’s had his moments,” said Krystal. “But he’s never been a hurtful guy. Nicole was the best thing that ever happened to him. It doesn’t make any sense.”
A brief press conference is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin New Hampshire Police Department.
