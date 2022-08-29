Ahern State Park

Boaters and a beachgoer spotted a group of people in a green sedan dumping this porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. (Courtesy photo/Laurie DeNauw)

LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25.

Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her family when she noticed a group of individuals hauling a large object towards the lakeshore. 

