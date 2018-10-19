WOLFEBORO — A local man was arrested after police stopped him for driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission.
Local police arrested Coleton O’Brien-Aguiar, 28, of Wolfeboro, on a misdemeanor motor vehicle theft charge of taking without owner’s consent.
O’Brien-Aguiar allegedly took the car on Saturday, Oct. 13, and police stopped the vehicle later that day, said Police Chief Dean Rondeau.
O’Brien-Aguiar’s passenger, Luis R. Bates, 23, of Wolfeboro, was arrested on an open warrant, Rondeau said.
Both men were released on bail pending their appearances in Third Circuit Court-District Division-Ossipee, scheduled for Nov. 14.
