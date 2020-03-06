As Center Harbor Moderator Charley Hanson looks on at left as Ingrid Smith, right, was presented with flowers at the 2016 town meeting from Selectman Harry Viens for Smith's 36 years as a Supervisor of the Checklist. Hanson – who estimates he probably attended his first town meeting when he was about 8 years old – says such shows of appreciation are among his favorite moments at the annual gatherings. (Courtesy Photo)