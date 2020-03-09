Lakes Region voters will decide hundreds of local issues in voting this week. Some municipalities do all their voting in one session, while others vote on elective positions in one session and most other town matters in another.
Here's the rundown
ALTON — Tuesday, March 10 voting.
Voters will be asked to approve an operating budget of $8.26 million. If not approved, the default budget would be $8.09 million.
Voters will also elect two people to the Board of Selectmen. The candidates are Rossiter "Bob" Holt, John Markland and incumbent Reuben Wentworth.
ASHLAND — Tuesday voting.
The town would buy the former elementary school property for $525,000 from the Tri-County Community Action Program under a town warrant article.
The building at 41 School Street would be used by the Ashland Town Library.
A two-thirds vote would be required. The estimated tax impact for 2021 would be 23 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation.
BELMONT — Tuesday voting.
Residents will vote on a proposal to raise $3.5 million to construct a new police station in place of the Corner Meeting House. A three-fifths vote is required for the plan, which won support in a series of public meetings.
The money for the project would come from a bond. Over 20 years and at 2.45 percent interest, it is estimated the bond’s impact would be 30 cents on $1,000 of assessed value. For example, the property tax increase on a $200,000 home would be $60 per year.
Opposition that has emerged centers not on whether a new station is needed, but where it should be built.
BRISTOL — Tuesday Town Election; Saturday, March 14, Town Meeting, 9 a.m., Newfound Regional High School.
Voters will be asked in the town election to pick two members of the Board of Selectmen. Running for the positions are John Sellers, Douglas Voelbel, Anita Avery, Paul Barnett and incumbent Donhald Milbrand.
At the town meeting, voters will be asked to adopt a petition article to allow ballot voting (known as SB2) on all issues on the second Tuesday of March. A three-fifths vote would be required for passage.
Another petition article asked the town to repeal an article passed at the 2019 town meeting that authorized raising and appropriating $20 million for sewer lines and roadway improvements.
Voters will also be asked to approve a $6.8 million town budget.
CENTER HARBOR — Tuesday Town Election; Wednesday Town Meeting, Fire Station, 7 p.m.
Voters will be asked at the town meeting to approve a $1 million budget for town expenses, $640,247 for public safety and $380,140 for the maintenance of town highways and bridges, $148,000 for capital reserve funds, $377,860 for expendable trust funds and $201,602 for the disposition of solid waste.
GILFORD — Tuesday voting.
A former town clerk, a semi-retired construction consultant and the owner of a fireplace company are running to succeed Richard “Rags” Grenier on the Board of Selelctmen.
Seeking to join the Board of Selectmen is Denise Morrissette Gonyer, who held the elective position as town clerk in Gilford for 15 years; Kevin Hayes, a semi-retired consultant to the construction industry, and Angelo Farruggia, owner of Fire N’ Stone in Tilton.
Voters will be asked to approve money for a new collective bargaining agreement with teachers, as well as a 2020-21 school budget that is roughly the same size as last year’s spending plan.
Also, a town warrant article calls for an increase in the municipal budget of $478,986, or 3.25 percent.
GILMANTON — Tuesday voting.
Voters will be asked to approve a $4.2 million budget.
They will also be asked to approve raising and appropriating $194,000 to plan, design and conduct restoration of the Old Town Hall, and to apply for grants to cover half the costs. Another warrant article calls for selling the building, if the improvement plan doesn’t pass, or if grants to cover 50 percent of the project don’t materialize.
MEREDITH — Tuesday Town Election; Wednesday Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Inter-Lakes High School Gymnasium
In the town clerk’s race in the town election, Stacy Bivolcic is challenging Kerri Parker, the incumbent.
In the town meeting, more than $4 million will be sought through a bond measure to pay for renovating the historic public library, including construction of an 8,000-square-foot addition.
Library Director Erin Apostolos said library trustees plan to seek funding through a warrant article to be considered at the Wednesday town meeting. A warrant article approved at last year’s town meeting authorized $400,000 to pay for design work.
Also on the town warrant is an advisory article urging state and federal elected representatives “to enact carbon-pricing legislation to protect New Hampshire from the costs and environmental risks of continued climate inaction.”
MOULTONBOROUGH — Tuesday Town Election; Saturday, March 14, Town Meeting, 9 a.m. at Moultonborough Academy auditorium.
The town would raise and appropriate $3 million for the design, construction and equipping of a Community Center under a warrant article to be decided by voters at the town meeting.
The center would be located on the former Lions Club property on Old Route 109.
A two-thirds vote is required for passage of this article, which is recommended by selectmen and an advisory budget committee.
An article by petition calls for the town to raise $6.7 million for a community center that would include a full gymnasium on land to be acquired from the Moultonborough School District.
In the town election, two selectmen positions are in play. The candidates are Joel Mudgett, incumbent, and Susan Price, Shari Colby and James Gray.
NEW HAMPTON — Tuesday voting.
Voters will be asked to approve a $2.97 million New Hampton operating budget. Should the town warrant budget article be defeated, the default budget would be $2.89 million.
Voters will also be asked to raise and appropriate $200,000 for repaving of town roads, with $50,000 of the money coming from the fund balance and the other $150,000 through taxation.
PLYMOUTH — Tuesday Town Election; Wednesday Town Meeting, 7 p.m. Plymouth Elementary School.
In the town election, residents will vote for two selectmen positions. Running for those posts are Brandon Pike, Zach Tirrell, Mike Weaver, Maryann Barnsley and Carl Evans.
At the town meeting, voters will consider a petition warrant article to adopt the town manager form of government. A town manager typically has greater authority and responsibilities than the present town administrator system.
Like in Meredith, voters in Plymouth will consider an advisory measure encouraging action on carbon-pricing legislation.
A general government budget of $1.8 million will also be on the town warrant as well as a recreation, library and health budget of $1.2 million and a highway department and street lighting budget of $1 million.
SANBORNTON — Wednesday Town Meeting, 7 p.m. Sanbornton Central School.
Voters will be asked to approve an operating budget of $4.3 million for general municipal operations.
Also on the town warrant is an article to raise and appropriate $175,000 to be added to a reserve fund to modify the Life-Safety Building to add shower/locker room facilities, a secure entrance, a water filtration/treatment system, and to make other minor modifications.
SANDWICH — Wednesday Town Meeting, 7 p.m. Sandwich Central School
At the town meeting, voters will be asked to raise and appropriate the sum of $694,826 for general government, $271,959 for the police department, $246,640 for fire protection, $732,968 to pay for expenditures for highways, streets and bridges, $182,885 for sanitation and $143,720 for culture and recreation.
TILTON — Saturday, March 14, Town Meeting, 8 a.m., Winnisquam Regional High School.
On March 14, Tilton voters will decide whether to raise $4.7 million through bonds to build a new police station to replace the current one, which opened in 1990 at 179 E. Main St. Four previous efforts to pass such a measure have failed since 2006.
If the bond measure passes, the tax increase on a $200,000 home is estimated at $83.70 per year.
WOLFEBORO — Tuesday voting.
Voters will be asked to approve a $28 million operating budget and select two members of the Board of Selectmen. Running for the positions are three candidates — Luke Freudenberg and incumbents Linda Murray and David Senecal.
A warrant article calls for removing the absolute restriction on drive-through restaurants. Another would raise $450,000 for construction work to reduce stormwater and reduce water quality impacts at Carry Beach.
A total of $300,000 would be raised for a capital reserve fund to renovate, expand and repair the Libby Museum under another warrant article. Another measure calls for $850,000 to upgrade town roads.
