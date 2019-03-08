Town Meetings are coming up, with elections on Tuesday, March 12, and, in the case of Official Ballot (SB2) towns, the voting on warrant articles coming on the same day. Towns with traditional Town Meetings hold their business sessions within the next week — Meredith on Wednesday, March 13, and Belmont, Bristol, Moultonborough, and Tilton on Saturday, March 16.
Capital Spending
Ashland is looking to install a $55,000 truck scale and purchase two compact containers for $17,500, as well as adding a $43,400 storage building at the transfer station, with the money to come from the town’s unassigned fund balance.
Belmont voters will be asked to approve a new ambulance for $400,000, with the money coming from the special revenue fund established for that purpose.
Gilford is looking to tap its unassigned fund balance for several capital expenditures, ranging from $80,250 for building and floor improvements to the fire station to $400,000 to complete the improvements to the recycling center and transfer station. Other proposed expenditures from the unexpended fund balance are $85,000 for a fire department forestry vehicle and $125,000 for police radio upgrades.
Gilmanton is looking to use a combination of capital reserve funds, the unassigned fund balance, and state bridge aid to replace the Stage Road bridges over Nighthawk Hollow Brook and Unnamed Brook, for a total cost of $2.3 million.
Voters also will be asked to approve a $70,000 expenditure to replace the Crystal Lake Road bridge, with 80 percent state reimbursement and only $14,000 coming from new taxation.
Meredith’s Warrant Article 14 would move forward the renovation of the Benjamin M. Smith Memorial Library with a $400,000 appropriation from the town’s unassigned fund balance to pay for the final architectural design.
Bonds
Ashland voters are being asked to approve a $1.8 million for road, water and sewer reconstruction on Thompson and High streets and Smith Hill Road; as well as $500,000 bond for a new septage receiving station.
Belmont is proposing a $3.1 million iron and manganese treatment facility which would be eligible for a $1.5 million grant from the Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund, leaving $1.6 million to be raised through a bond sale. The bond payments would be split between user fees and general taxation.
Bristol voters will decide whether to appropriate $20 million to extend sewer lines to Newfound Lake. While the article provides authorization to borrow the full amount, the town expects a grant to cover half of the cost.
Meredith voters will be asked to approve a $7.6 million bond for a new public works building to replace the current 7,000-square-foot steel-frame operations building, built in 1965. The proposed building would have 12,839 square feet and would address a number of safety issues.
Moultonborough is considering a bond of $6.72 million for the design and construction of a community center — a project that has been defeated several times in prior years. The article is related to two others that would determine whether the new community center would be sited on Old Route 109 or Whittier Highway, on land owned by the town and the Moultonborough School District.
Tilton voters will decide on two related bond requests. The first is an appropriation of $350,000 to purchase land for a new police station or other municipal use; the second — which would only come to a vote if the first article passes — would appropriate $267,000 for architectural and engineering designs for a new police station.
Budgets
Voters in Alton will decide whether to support a proposed $8.1 million operating budget. If they turn it down, the default budget that would take effect calls for $7.9 million in spending.
Ashland’s proposed operating budget is $2.8 million with a default budget of $2.7 million.
Belmont is proposing an operating budget of $7.69 million, with the default budget being $7.62.
Bristol’s budget proposal has caused confusion because the selectmen have compared it to their budget request for last year, rather than the budget approved by voters. The approved budget for general operations was $4.7 million, and the proposal for this year is $5.2 million, an increase of $530,011, or 11 percent. The total proposed budget, exclusive of separate warrant articles, is $6.48 million, a decrease $195,626, or 3 percent.
Gilford’s proposed operating budget is $13.6 million, with a default budget of $12.9 million.
Gilmanton's proposed operating budget is $4.1 million, with a default budget of $3.9 million.
Meredith’s basic proposed operating budget is $14.5 million, while transfers from trust funds will bring the total figure to $15.7 million.
Moultonborough's proposed operating budget is $7.96 million.
Tilton voters will decide on a proposed $5.6 million budget.
Collective Bargaining
Gilford voters will be asked to approve the cost items in a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with police department employees. That is projected to cost $17,269.
Shifting Positions
The Alton ballot includes an article to dissolve the Board of Water Commissioners and to reassign their duties to the Board of Selectmen.
Keno
Towns that will have the question of allowing keno games within their borders include Bristol, Bridgewater, Gilford, Meredith, Moultonborough, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, and Wolfeboro.
Petitioned articles
Ashland voters will decide whether to change to a town manager form of administration as the result of a petitioned warrant article. Ashland currently has a town administrator who answers to the selectmen, while a town manager would have some autonomy in the operation of the town.
Another petitioned article in Ashland would reduce the size of the Board of Selectmen from five to three members.
A petitioned article in Bristol would change the definition of boat storage — a change the planning board opposes. Another petitioned article would allocate $250,000 for road maintenance.
Petitioned articles in Gilford also include a proposal to move the date of the second session of Town Meeting to the second Tuesday in May.
Gilmanton voters have petitioned for $47,700 to cover operating costs at the Gilmanton Year-Round Library, and another that asks town officials to keep the entrance of the Academy building open to the public.
In Meredith, a petitioned article asks for voters to appropriate $25,000 in matching funds to offset the cost of restoring the Glenn Hart Memorial Skateboard Park.
Contested races
Alton — There are three candidates running for two three-year seats on the Alton Board of Selectmen: Paul E. LaRochelle, Richard MacDonald, and John Markland. Richard MacDonald and Timothy MacDonald are seeking the single three-year seat that is open on the water commission; and Peter S. Bolster, Andrew Carter, and Russell J. Wilder are vying for the two open three-year seats on the planning board. Stephen Copithorne and David R. Hussey are seeking the single one-year planning board seat.
Ashland — Two are running for a single three-year term on the Ashland Budget Committee: Kathy Beard and David Ruell. Walter Durack and Mark Ober Sr. at vying for a single three-year term as trustee of trust funds.
Belmont — Incumbent Selectman John Pike is facing challengers Douglas Trottier and Robert A. Veloski on Tuesday’s ballot. The other contested race in Belmont is for the three-year seats on the Planning Board: Michael LeClair, Ward Peterson, and Richard Pickwick are running with only two seats open.
Bristol — There is a three-way race for two seats on the Bristol Board of Selectmen, with Douglas A. Voelbel running against incumbents Leslie Dion and J.P. Morrison. The other contested race has three people running for two one-year seats on the Bristol Budget Committee: Joseph T. Caristi, David Carr, and Scott Sanschagrin.
Gilford — Mark J. Larocque is challenging incumbent Gus Benavides for the three-year seat on the Gilford Board of Selectmen. The other contested race has six people running for three three-year seats on the Budget Committee: Rick S. Notkin, Dorothy Piquado, Timothy D. Sullivan, Michael Dowe, S. Peter Karagianis, and Sean P. Murphy.
Gilmanton — Incumbent selectman Stephen McWhinnie is facing two challengers this year, Vincent "Vinnie" Baiochetti and Mark Warren. The other contested race has incumbent town treasurer Glen A. Waring facing a challenge from Joseph S. Haas Jr.
Meredith — No contested races.
Moultonborough — Incumbent selectman Christopher Shipp is facing a challenge from Charles McGee in the only contested race on the Moultonborough ballot.
Tilton — Three men are running for a single three-year seat on the Tilton Board of Selectmen: Joseph Jesseman, Richard H. Holson III, and Eric Pyra; while two are vying for the one-year selectman’s seat: Katherine Dawson and Jason Wright. Tilton’s other contested race is for sewer commission for three years, with Richard H. Olson III and Jason Wright seeking the seat.
