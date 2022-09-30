Tim Joubert

Tilton-Northfield Deputy Fire Chief Tim Joubert will be Laconia's new fire chief starting Oct. 24. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

NORTHFIELD — Tim Joubert, deputy fire chief of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, will become Laconia’s new fire chief Oct. 24. The city’s current chief, Kirk Beattie, starts a new role as city manager Monday. Joubert has been with his current department for 15 years, and says he’s ready for the new challenge of helming the Laconia station.

“During that time period I kept on taking classes, improving my education, taking on more challenges, and it got to the point where I was ready for a new challenge,” Joubert said. “I saw the Laconia position open up and had some great conversations with people who know Laconia, who are in the Laconia Fire Department, and it just seemed like a great fit for me and a great fit for the Laconia Fire Department.”

