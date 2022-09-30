NORTHFIELD — Tim Joubert, deputy fire chief of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, will become Laconia’s new fire chief Oct. 24. The city’s current chief, Kirk Beattie, starts a new role as city manager Monday. Joubert has been with his current department for 15 years, and says he’s ready for the new challenge of helming the Laconia station.
“During that time period I kept on taking classes, improving my education, taking on more challenges, and it got to the point where I was ready for a new challenge,” Joubert said. “I saw the Laconia position open up and had some great conversations with people who know Laconia, who are in the Laconia Fire Department, and it just seemed like a great fit for me and a great fit for the Laconia Fire Department.”
Before becoming a firefighter, Joubert taught physical education and health for eight years after graduating college. Joubert eventually found himself working as an athletic director in Ashland, where one of the school’s coaches turned out to be a member of the local fire department.
“That’s how I kind of got the connection there,” Joubert recalled. “I really enjoyed it, it kind of reminded me of team sports, teamwork ... which I really liked."
After earning his certification, Joubert spent his summers as a volunteer firefighter. “I started to enjoy it more and more and I was at the cusp of 'do I want to be a school principal or do I want to be in the fire service full time?’”
Joubert followed his newly-discovered passion and started the career track at the Plymouth Fire Department before joining Tilton-Northfield.
As a member of Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, Joubert has had extensive experience working with Laconia's department, as well as Beattie. Joubert said he was lucky having Beattie moving to the seat of city manager.
“What a better asset for me as a new fire chief coming in from the outside to have the former fire chief as city manager?" Joubert said. "If I have any questions, I know exactly where I need to go to get those answers, which is awesome.”
Before Joubert gets to work, he has to oversee his transition out of Tilton-Northfield, and take a long-awaited vacation. According to Joubet, Capt. Sean Valovanie will take his place as deputy chief.
“He’s a rockstar,” Joubert said of Valovanie. “He’s going to take it to the next level. He’s been with the department 16 years, been a captain a long time. I’m excited to see what he does.”
