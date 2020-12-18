LACONIA — Thursday’s storm dumped more snow in the region than any other storm since March 12-13, 1888, according to preliminary findings of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Weather records for this part of New Hampshire are based on conditions at an observation station at Concord Airport, which received 24.2 inches of snow Thursday. That is the most since 27.5 inches fell over two days in the 1888 storm.
In terms of snowfall in a single calendar day, Thursday’s storm appears unmatched in the region, said meteorologist Donny Dumont.
And, it’s notable that the Concord Airport total was much lower than was recorded at other locations in the region.
Unofficial totals in Belknap County included 42 inches in Sanbornton, 39 inches in Gilford, 39 inches in Meredith and 30 inches in Laconia.
These amounts shatter the county record of 29 inches set in New Hampton on Feb. 6, 2001.
Merrimack County totals included 40 inches in Andover, 36 in Franklin and 34 in Northfield.
One of the reasons the snow built so high this time is because of its physical characteristics, Dumont said.
“This storm had snow that was so light and fluffy that it allowed it to accumulate a lot,” he said. “It settled a lot over night and totals were down by 10 inches today as it compacted.”
Some ski areas received more snow in a day than they usually receive in weeks.
Gunstock Mountain resort reported 36 inches over a 24-hour period, leaving it with a base snow depth of 1 foot, with 4 feet of snow at the summit.
Snow amounts declined to the north.
For example, in Grafton County, Bristol got almost 29 inches, while Plymouth got 12.5 inches and Waterville Valley got 8 inches and was reporting a base snow depth of 8 inches, with 1 foot at the summit.
