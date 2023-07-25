July Wolf Rookies
Lauren Howard and Jeremy Hart, The Daily Sun's 2023 Rookies, will line up to compete in The Wolf Triathlon on Saturday. They've trained for months, and are already looking for another triathlon to sign up for. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
 

They’ve been training for months, including hours of running, cycling and — at least until the weather warmed — staring at the bottom of the pool as they swam laps at The Wellness Complex. Whether The Daily Sun’s 2023 Rookies are ready or not, here comes the weekend of The Wolf Triathlon.

Who are the rookies? They’re Lauren Howard, 50, of Laconia, and Jeremy Hart, 43, of Gilford, neither of whom has attempted a triathlon before. In the middle of the winter, when this coming weekend seemed like a somewhat distant future, they both accepted the challenge of competing in The Wolf, taking place on Saturday, July 29, in Wolfeboro. They both are registered for the Olympic distance, which entails a 0.9-mile swim in Lake Wentworth, a 19.5-mile bike ride, and then a 6.2-mile run concluding on the track at the park known as The Nick.

