LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.

For Michael Smith, Laconia native and shareholder of the Winnipesaukee Muskrats baseball team, it was a sad sight to see the 36-foot statue go. Smith and fellow shareholders Scott Everett and Peter Erklauer wanted some way to preserve or remember the Defiant One using the remains of the statue.

