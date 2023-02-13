LACONIA — Laconia got a tiny slice of victory on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs snatched the Lombardi trophy. Chiefs’ tight-end Noah Gray, second string to star Travis Kelce, was born in Laconia and is an eighth great-grandson of Hon. Lt. Col. Ebenezer Smith, a co-founder of the city.

The 23-year-old Gray clocked 336 yards with 31 receptions and one touchdown this season, his second in the NFL, including one reception for six yards Sunday. He was drafted by the Chiefs in 2021 after being a standout player at both Leominster High School in Massachusetts and Duke University, where he holds the school record for most receptions by a tight end. 

Ebenezer Smith played key role in settling Lakes Region

