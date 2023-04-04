A Manchester property of the buyer and developer of the former Laconia State School was foreclosed upon and for sale at auction Tuesday. 

The building at 4 Elm St. in Manchester, a former children’s school later owned by the American-Canadian Genealogical Society, was bought for $599,000 in 2019 by Four on Elm LLC, one of the real estate companies of Robynne Alexander. Alexander is the developer whose $21.5 million purchase of the Laconia State School was greenlit by the Executive Council in December. 

