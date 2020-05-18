CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 57 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases that have occurred statewide to 3,652.
There were no new deaths. To date there have been 172.
The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Rockingham (9), Merrimack (3), Strafford (2), Cheshire (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (1). The county of residence is being determined for 24 new cases.
Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 368 (10%) of 3,652 cases.
Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.