CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that there have been 88 new positive test results for COVID-19 and eight new deaths attributed to the disease. Seven of those deaths were people in long-term care facilities. There have now been 3,464 cases of the disease diagnosed in New Hampshire, and 159 deaths.
