CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday 53 new positive test results for COVID-19.
There have now been 367 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 31 adult females, 21 adult males, and 1 male under the age of 18 years.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Strafford (6), Merrimack (5), Carroll (2), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (5).
The number of positive cases reported in Belknap County remained steady at 12.
Four of the new statewide cases were hospitalized for their illness; thus far, 49 (13%) of the 367 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-four of the new cases have no identified risk factors
Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
